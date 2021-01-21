Mooers Realty Listings

Sorted by Time on market, newest first Time on market, oldest first Price, highest first Price, lowest first Price drop %, largest first Improved size, largest first Lot size, largest first

Listing data is derived in whole or in part from the Maine IDX & is for consumers' personal, non-commercial use only. Dimensions are approximate and not guaranteed. All data should be independently verified.© 2022 Maine Real Estate Information System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.



Additional school data provided by Onboard Informatics © 2022 Onboard Informatics. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



Mortgage Calculator provided by Diverse Solutions © 2022

This IDX Website is powered by Diverse Solutions 2022.