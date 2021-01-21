Andrew Mooers realtor-Mooers Realty, Houlton Maine, Real Estate for sale in Northern Maine
Mooers Realty Listings
Login
 
Save Search
Recommended For You
Favorites
Email Alerts
Contact Us
 
Hide Map
  • List View
  • Grid View
Sorted by
1 - 30 of 401 | Previous Page 1 of 14 Next
  1. Photo of 75 School Street, Houlton, ME 04730 (MLS # 1524472)
    $339,500
    Photo of 75 School Street, Houlton, ME 04730 (MLS # 1524472)
    Photo of 75 School Street, Houlton, ME 04730 (MLS # 1524472)
    105
     
    75 School Street, Houlton, ME
    75 School Street
    Houlton, ME
    • 4 Beds
    • 2 Baths
    • 2,568 Home (sqft)
    • 2 Baths
    • 38,769 Lot (sqft)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  2. Photo of 109 Little Machias Road, Cutler, ME 04626 (MLS # 1524214)
    $199,500
    Photo of 109 Little Machias Road, Cutler, ME 04626 (MLS # 1524214)
    Photo of 109 Little Machias Road, Cutler, ME 04626 (MLS # 1524214)
    102
     
    109 Little Machias Road, Cutler, ME
    109 Little Machias Road
    Cutler, ME
    • 2 Beds
    • 1 Bath
    • 1,040 Home (sqft)
    • 1 Bath
    • 2.60 Lot (ac)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  3. Photo of 2021 US RT 1, Littleton, ME 04730 (MLS # 1523755)
    $194,500
    Photo of 2021 US RT 1, Littleton, ME 04730 (MLS # 1523755)
    Photo of 2021 US RT 1, Littleton, ME 04730 (MLS # 1523755)
    21
     
    2021 US RT 1, Littleton, ME
    2021 US RT 1
    Littleton, ME
    • 4 Beds
    • 1 Bath
    • 1,750 Home (sqft)
    • 1 Bath
    • 2.00 Lot (ac)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  4. Photo of 265 Thompson Settlement Road, Oakfield, ME 04763 (MLS # 1523754)
    $39,500
    Photo of 265 Thompson Settlement Road, Oakfield, ME 04763 (MLS # 1523754)
    Photo of 265 Thompson Settlement Road, Oakfield, ME 04763 (MLS # 1523754)
    27
     
    265 Thompson Settlement Road, Oakfield, ME
    265 Thompson Settlement Road
    Oakfield, ME
    • 0 Beds
    • 0 Baths
    • 0 Home (sqft)
    • 0 Baths
    • 44.00 Lot (ac)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  5. Photo of 210 B Road, Houlton, ME 04730 (MLS # 1523400)
    $49,500
    Photo of 210 B Road, Houlton, ME 04730 (MLS # 1523400)
    Photo of 210 B Road, Houlton, ME 04730 (MLS # 1523400)
    47
     
    210 B Road, Houlton, ME
    210 B Road
    Houlton, ME
    • 1 Bed
    • 0 Baths
    • 384 Home (sqft)
    • 0 Baths
    • 3.15 Lot (ac)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  6. Photo of 49 Benn Hill Road, Hodgdon, ME 04730 (MLS # 1523048)
    $86,900
    Photo of 49 Benn Hill Road, Hodgdon, ME 04730 (MLS # 1523048)
    Photo of 49 Benn Hill Road, Hodgdon, ME 04730 (MLS # 1523048)
    40
     
     
    49 Benn Hill Road, Hodgdon, ME
    49 Benn Hill Road
    Hodgdon, ME
    • 3 Beds
    • 1 Bath
    • 1,320 Home (sqft)
    • 1 Bath
    • 2.64 Lot (ac)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  7. Photo of 2708 RT 2 Road, Smyrna, ME 04780 (MLS # 1523003)
    $109,500
    Photo of 2708 RT 2 Road, Smyrna, ME 04780 (MLS # 1523003)
    Photo of 2708 RT 2 Road, Smyrna, ME 04780 (MLS # 1523003)
    62
     
    2708 RT 2 Road, Smyrna, ME
    2708 RT 2 Road
    Smyrna, ME
    • 2 Beds
    • 1 Bath
    • 1,278 Home (sqft)
    • 1 Bath
    • 3.91 Lot (ac)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  8. Photo of 1435 US RT 1 Highway, Littleton, ME 04730 (MLS # 1522766)
    $54,900
    Photo of 1435 US RT 1 Highway, Littleton, ME 04730 (MLS # 1522766)
    Photo of 1435 US RT 1 Highway, Littleton, ME 04730 (MLS # 1522766)
    31
     
    1435 US RT 1 Highway, Littleton, ME
    1435 US RT 1 Highway
    Littleton, ME
    • 0 Beds
    • 0 Baths
    • 0 Home (sqft)
    • 0 Baths
    • 4.32 Lot (ac)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  9. Photo of 25 Oakfield Smyrna Road, Smyrna, ME 04780 (MLS # 1522741)
    $149,900
    Photo of 25 Oakfield Smyrna Road, Smyrna, ME 04780 (MLS # 1522741)
    Photo of 25 Oakfield Smyrna Road, Smyrna, ME 04780 (MLS # 1522741)
    62
     
    25 Oakfield Smyrna Road, Smyrna, ME
    25 Oakfield Smyrna Road
    Smyrna, ME
    • 4 Beds
    • 2 Baths
    • 1,700 Home (sqft)
    • 2 Baths
    • 27,879 Lot (sqft)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  10. Photo of Lot 7 Off South Oakfield Road, Linneus, ME 04730 (MLS # 1522450)
    $74,500
    Photo of Lot 7 Off South Oakfield Road, Linneus, ME 04730 (MLS # 1522450)
    Photo of Lot 7 Off South Oakfield Road, Linneus, ME 04730 (MLS # 1522450)
    10
     
    Lot 7 Off South Oakfield Road, Linneus, ME
    Lot 7 Off South Oakfield Road
    Linneus, ME
    • 0 Beds
    • 0 Baths
    • 0 Home (sqft)
    • 0 Baths
    • 125.00 Lot (ac)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  11. Photo of 127 White Road, Ludlow, ME 04730 (MLS # 1522360)
    $39,500
    Photo of 127 White Road, Ludlow, ME 04730 (MLS # 1522360)
    Photo of 127 White Road, Ludlow, ME 04730 (MLS # 1522360)
    39
     
    127 White Road, Ludlow, ME
    127 White Road
    Ludlow, ME
    • 2 Beds
    • 0 Baths
    • 660 Home (sqft)
    • 0 Baths
    • 35.00 Lot (ac)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  12. Photo of Lot 22 Off US RT 2 Highway, Smyrna, ME 04780 (MLS # 1522346)
    $22,500
    Photo of Lot 22 Off US RT 2 Highway, Smyrna, ME 04780 (MLS # 1522346)
    Photo of Lot 22 Off US RT 2 Highway, Smyrna, ME 04780 (MLS # 1522346)
    7
     
    Lot 22 Off US RT 2 Highway, Smyrna, ME
    Lot 22 Off US RT 2 Highway
    Smyrna, ME
    • 0 Beds
    • 0 Baths
    • 0 Home (sqft)
    • 0 Baths
    • 20.00 Lot (ac)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  13. Photo of Lot 20 Hodgdon Mills Road, Linneus, ME 04730 (MLS # 1522321)
    $12,500
    Photo of Lot 20 Hodgdon Mills Road, Linneus, ME 04730 (MLS # 1522321)
    Photo of Lot 20 Hodgdon Mills Road, Linneus, ME 04730 (MLS # 1522321)
    7
     
    Lot 20 Hodgdon Mills Road, Linneus, ME
    Lot 20 Hodgdon Mills Road
    Linneus, ME
    • 0 Beds
    • 0 Baths
    • 0 Home (sqft)
    • 0 Baths
    • 33,106 Lot (sqft)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  14. Photo of 41 Military Road, Blaine, ME 04734 (MLS # 1522068)
    $244,500
    Photo of 41 Military Road, Blaine, ME 04734 (MLS # 1522068)
    Photo of 41 Military Road, Blaine, ME 04734 (MLS # 1522068)
    83
     
     
    41 Military Road, Blaine, ME
    41 Military Road
    Blaine, ME
    • 6 Beds
    • 3 Baths
    • 3,280 Home (sqft)
    • 3 Baths
    • 22,652 Lot (sqft)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  15. Photo of 280 Cedar Point Road, Weston, ME 04424 (MLS # 1521285)
    $268,000
    Photo of 280 Cedar Point Road, Weston, ME 04424 (MLS # 1521285)
    Photo of 280 Cedar Point Road, Weston, ME 04424 (MLS # 1521285)
    44
     
    280 Cedar Point Road, Weston, ME
    280 Cedar Point Road
    Weston, ME
    • 2 Beds
    • 1 Bath
    • 660 Home (sqft)
    • 1 Bath
    • 23,087 Lot (sqft)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  16. Photo of 91 Sandy Beach Road, Danforth, ME 04424 (MLS # 1520837)
    $300,000
    Photo of 91 Sandy Beach Road, Danforth, ME 04424 (MLS # 1520837)
    Photo of 91 Sandy Beach Road, Danforth, ME 04424 (MLS # 1520837)
    1
     
    91 Sandy Beach Road, Danforth, ME
    91 Sandy Beach Road
    Danforth, ME
    • 3 Beds
    • 1 Bath
    • 1,500 Home (sqft)
    • 1 Bath
    • 1.42 Lot (ac)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  17. Photo of 354 Sandy Beach Road, Danforth, ME 04424 (MLS # 1520462)
    $155,000
    Photo of 354 Sandy Beach Road, Danforth, ME 04424 (MLS # 1520462)
    Photo of 354 Sandy Beach Road, Danforth, ME 04424 (MLS # 1520462)
    1
     
    354 Sandy Beach Road, Danforth, ME
    354 Sandy Beach Road
    Danforth, ME
    • 3 Beds
    • 0 Baths
    • 800 Home (sqft)
    • 0 Baths
    • 1.26 Lot (ac)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  18. Photo of 353 Hemore Road, Ludlow, ME 04730 (MLS # 1520424)
    $79,900
    Photo of 353 Hemore Road, Ludlow, ME 04730 (MLS # 1520424)
    Photo of 353 Hemore Road, Ludlow, ME 04730 (MLS # 1520424)
    35
     
    353 Hemore Road, Ludlow, ME
    353 Hemore Road
    Ludlow, ME
    • 3 Beds
    • 2 Baths
    • 1,300 Home (sqft)
    • 2 Baths
    • 43,560 Lot (sqft)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  19. Photo of 79 Randall Drive, Weston, ME 04424 (MLS # 1520166)
    $145,000
    Photo of 79 Randall Drive, Weston, ME 04424 (MLS # 1520166)
    Photo of 79 Randall Drive, Weston, ME 04424 (MLS # 1520166)
    1
     
    79 Randall Drive, Weston, ME
    79 Randall Drive
    Weston, ME
    • 2 Beds
    • 1 Bath
    • 1,020 Home (sqft)
    • 1 Bath
    • 37,462 Lot (sqft)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  20. Photo of 808 Skedgell Road, Cary Plt, ME 04471 (MLS # 1519654)
    $349,500
    Photo of 808 Skedgell Road, Cary Plt, ME 04471 (MLS # 1519654)
    Photo of 808 Skedgell Road, Cary Plt, ME 04471 (MLS # 1519654)
    1
     
    808 Skedgell Road, Cary Plt, ME
    808 Skedgell Road
    Cary Plt, ME
    • 6 Beds
    • 4 Baths
    • 4,400 Home (sqft)
    • 4 Baths
    • 113.00 Lot (ac)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  21. Photo of Lot 25-3 Easement Road, Linneus, ME 04730 (MLS # 1519481)
    $22,500
    Photo of Lot 25-3 Easement Road, Linneus, ME 04730 (MLS # 1519481)
    Photo of Lot 25-3 Easement Road, Linneus, ME 04730 (MLS # 1519481)
    7
     
    Lot 25-3 Easement Road, Linneus, ME
    Lot 25-3 Easement Road
    Linneus, ME
    • 0 Beds
    • 0 Baths
    • 0 Home (sqft)
    • 0 Baths
    • 10.00 Lot (ac)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  22. Photo of 255 Boulder Road, Danforth, ME 04424 (MLS # 1519436)
    $459,500
    Photo of 255 Boulder Road, Danforth, ME 04424 (MLS # 1519436)
    Photo of 255 Boulder Road, Danforth, ME 04424 (MLS # 1519436)
    73
     
    255 Boulder Road, Danforth, ME
    255 Boulder Road
    Danforth, ME
    • 4 Beds
    • 3 Baths
    • 2,500 Home (sqft)
    • 3 Baths
    • 37,026 Lot (sqft)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  23. Photo of 6 Amya Lane, Bancroft, ME 04497 (MLS # 1519304)
    $45,900
    Photo of 6 Amya Lane, Bancroft, ME 04497 (MLS # 1519304)
    Photo of 6 Amya Lane, Bancroft, ME 04497 (MLS # 1519304)
    1
     
    6 Amya Lane, Bancroft, ME
    6 Amya Lane
    Bancroft, ME
    • 1 Bed
    • 0 Baths
    • 640 Home (sqft)
    • 0 Baths
    • 20.10 Lot (ac)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  24. Photo of 213 Court Street, Houlton, ME 04730 (MLS # 1518948)
    $74,601
    Photo of 213 Court Street, Houlton, ME 04730 (MLS # 1518948)
    Photo of 213 Court Street, Houlton, ME 04730 (MLS # 1518948)
    1
     
    213 Court Street, Houlton, ME
    213 Court Street
    Houlton, ME
    • 2 Beds
    • 2 Baths
    • 1,094 Home (sqft)
    • 2 Baths
    • 13,068 Lot (sqft)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  25. Photo of 535 West Road, Monticello, ME 04760 (MLS # 1518786)
    $134,500
    Photo of 535 West Road, Monticello, ME 04760 (MLS # 1518786)
    Photo of 535 West Road, Monticello, ME 04760 (MLS # 1518786)
    1
     
    535 West Road, Monticello, ME
    535 West Road
    Monticello, ME
    • 2 Beds
    • 1 Bath
    • 1,080 Home (sqft)
    • 1 Bath
    • 1.74 Lot (ac)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  26. Photo of 490 US RT 1, Monticello, ME 04760 (MLS # 1518107)
    $18,900
    Photo of 490 US RT 1, Monticello, ME 04760 (MLS # 1518107)
    Photo of 490 US RT 1, Monticello, ME 04760 (MLS # 1518107)
    21
     
    490 US RT 1, Monticello, ME
    490 US RT 1
    Monticello, ME
    • 0 Beds
    • 0 Baths
    • 0 Home (sqft)
    • 0 Baths
    • 39,204 Lot (sqft)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  27. Photo of 7.2 RT 169 Road, Prentiss Township T7 R3 NBPP, ME 04487 (MLS # 1518071)
    $59,500
    Photo of 7.2 RT 169 Road, Prentiss Township T7 R3 NBPP, ME 04487 (MLS # 1518071)
    Photo of 7.2 RT 169 Road, Prentiss Township T7 R3 NBPP, ME 04487 (MLS # 1518071)
    17
     
    7.2 RT 169 Road, Prentiss Township T7 R3 NBPP, ME
    7.2 RT 169 Road
    Prentiss Township T7 R3 NBPP, ME
    • 0 Beds
    • 0 Baths
    • 0 Home (sqft)
    • 0 Baths
    • 60.00 Lot (ac)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  28. Photo of Lot 39 Calais Road, Hodgdon, ME 04730 (MLS # 1517872)
    $14,500
    Photo of Lot 39 Calais Road, Hodgdon, ME 04730 (MLS # 1517872)
    Photo of Lot 39 Calais Road, Hodgdon, ME 04730 (MLS # 1517872)
    16
     
    Lot 39 Calais Road, Hodgdon, ME
    Lot 39 Calais Road
    Hodgdon, ME
    • 0 Beds
    • 0 Baths
    • 0 Home (sqft)
    • 0 Baths
    • 5.50 Lot (ac)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  29. Photo of Lot 34 Skagrock Road, Haynesville, ME 04497 (MLS # 1517777)
    $22,500
    Photo of Lot 34 Skagrock Road, Haynesville, ME 04497 (MLS # 1517777)
    Photo of Lot 34 Skagrock Road, Haynesville, ME 04497 (MLS # 1517777)
    1
     
    Lot 34 Skagrock Road, Haynesville, ME
    Lot 34 Skagrock Road
    Haynesville, ME
    • 0 Beds
    • 0 Baths
    • 0 Home (sqft)
    • 0 Baths
    • 9.40 Lot (ac)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
  30. Photo of Lot 42C Patty Hoyt Trail, Monticello, ME 04760 (MLS # 1517749)
    $14,900
    Photo of Lot 42C Patty Hoyt Trail, Monticello, ME 04760 (MLS # 1517749)
    Photo of Lot 42C Patty Hoyt Trail, Monticello, ME 04760 (MLS # 1517749)
    12
     
    Lot 42C Patty Hoyt Trail, Monticello, ME
    Lot 42C Patty Hoyt Trail
    Monticello, ME
    • 0 Beds
    • 0 Baths
    • 0 Home (sqft)
    • 0 Baths
    • 8.00 Lot (ac)
    Listing provided by Mooers Realty
Previous Page 1 of 14 Next

Listing data is derived in whole or in part from the Maine IDX & is for consumers' personal, non-commercial use only. Dimensions are approximate and not guaranteed. All data should be independently verified.© 2022 Maine Real Estate Information System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Additional school data provided by Onboard Informatics © 2022 Onboard Informatics. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Mortgage Calculator provided by Diverse Solutions © 2022

This IDX Website is powered by Diverse Solutions 2022.

 
 
Andy Mooers, Mooers Realty Houlton Maine
Contact Mooers Realty
Andrew Mooers
69 North Street, Houlton, Maine 04730
PHONE: +1 (207) 532-8960
EMAIL: info@mooersrealty.com

Create Your Free Account

By creating an account you can save favorite property, listings and searches.

What are you waiting for? It’s fast and FREE.

View All Videos

SEE MAP & ALL Mooers Realty Listings
Mooers realty, Real Estate for sale in Houlton, Northern Maine

Navigation

Stay in Touch

Andrew Mooers

Andrew Mooers Realtor, Mooers realty. Houlton Maine
Copyright © 2022 www.mooersrealty.com | All Rights Reserved
website design & web development | web hosting | maintenance: theportwebdesign.com

Compare listings

Compare
Call Now Button